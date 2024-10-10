Summarize Simplifying... In short Ratan Tata, the late Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, displayed remarkable compassion following the 2008 terror attacks on the Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

He stood by his employees, offering financial aid to affected families, ensuring their children's education, and promising full salary till the deceased's retirement date.

Tata's legacy of resilience and empathy is remembered as the hotel, a symbol of Mumbai's spirit, continues to thrive.

The hotel incurred losses of over ₹400 crore

'Good education...salary till retirement': How Tata helped 26/11 victims' families

By Chanshimla Varah 11:35 am Oct 10, 202411:35 am

What's the story The iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, built by Ratan Tata's great-grandfather Jamsetji Tata, was among the five locations attacked in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The attack, executed by 10 Pakistani terrorists on November 26, led to a four-day bloodbath that left 166 dead and over 300 injured. The hotel incurred losses of over ₹400 crore due to the tragedy.

Employee bravery

Taj Hotel employees displayed heroism amidst chaos

Amidst the chaos and danger, Tata, 70, demonstrated incredible resolve. Almost the entire day, Tata stood at the Colaba end of the famed hotel, watching the operations continue as the media covered the incident off the Gateway of India, according to the Deccan Herald. Tata was sometimes alone, sometimes with his aides and staff, and he could be seen conversing with security personnel.

Tata's support

Ratan Tata's compassionate response to the 2008 terror attacks

The employees of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel also showed incredible courage and commitment to their guests. Many staffers refused to leave until they had ensured their guests were safe, asking them to hide under tables until things improved. One employee, who tragically lost his wife and child in the attack, famously told his father over the phone, "If it (the hotel) goes down, I will be the last man out."

Aftermath

Tata visited injured employees in hospitals

Even after the terror attack, Tata visited injured employees in hospitals and consoled those who lost family members. Within two weeks, the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust was formed. The trust offered financial assistance to families of deceased employees, with amounts between ₹36 lakh to ₹85 lakh given to each affected family. They were also entitled to full salary till the date their deceased loved one was due to retire, and he reportedly made sure their children received good education.

Tata's tribute

Ratan Tata commemorates Mumbai's resilience post-attack

He also made certain that the "venerable Old Lady" (hotel) reopened with the same opulence and beauty it had for over a century. Later on, Tata said he was proud of how Mumbai overcame its horrific memories. On the 12th anniversary of the attack, he wrote on Instagram, "The wanton destruction....will never be forgotten. But what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together...to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day."

Tata's legacy

Tata was 86

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and a prominent figure in India's industrial sector passed away at the age of 86 late Wednesday. "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran announced.