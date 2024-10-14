Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Hina Khan, battling Stage Three breast cancer, finds motivation in her last natural eyelash amid her final chemotherapy cycle.

Despite side effects like mucositis and loss of her genetically long lashes, leading her to wear falsies for shoots, Khan remains hopeful.

She continues to share her journey on social media, inspiring many with her resilience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hina Khan is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer

Hina shares her 'last standing eyelash' photo amid final chemotherapy

By Tanvi Gupta 10:18 am Oct 14, 202410:18 am

What's the story TV actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for Stage 3 breast cancer, recently gave an update about her journey on Instagram. She revealed she has lost her eyelashes due to chemotherapy but remains optimistic about her recovery. In a poignant post, she shared a picture of her "last standing eyelash," which she described as a symbol of resilience and motivation.

Symbolic significance

'This single eyelash is my motivation'

Khan also spoke about her fight against cancer. She wrote, "Wanna know what's my current source of motivation? Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My Genetically long and beautiful lashes...This BRAVE, LONE WARRIOR, my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me." "Nearing the last cycle of my Chemo, this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through. Yes, we will InshaAllah (sic)."

Treatment journey

Khan's new normal and side effects of chemotherapy

The actor also revealed that she has started wearing false eyelashes for her shoots, a change she hasn't made in over a decade. She wrote, "P.S. I haven't worn falsies in a decade, actually more, but now I do, for my shoots. Koi naaaaa...Sab theek ho jaana hai (It's fine. Everything will get better)." Earlier, Khan had revealed that she was suffering from mucositis as another side effect of her chemotherapy treatment.

Health battle

Khan's cancer diagnosis and journey to recovery

Khan had first revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in July this year. She wrote, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumors, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer." Despite the challenges, she remains determined to fight the disease and has been sharing updates about her health on social media platforms.