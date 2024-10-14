Summarize Simplifying... In short After facing backlash from PETA and PFA, the producers of 'Bigg Boss 18' have evicted Gadhraj, the donkey, from the show.

The decision came in response to public distress over the use of an animal for entertainment.

The decision came in response to public distress over the use of an animal for entertainment.

Despite Gadhraj's exit, the reality show continues without any further evictions and is available on Colors TV and JioCinema app.

'BB18' makers evicted Gadhraj the donkey

'BB18': Gadhraj, the donkey, gets evicted after PETA's intervention

By Tanvi Gupta 10:13 am Oct 14, 202410:13 am

What's the story The 18th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, which premiered on October 6, took an unexpected turn when a donkey named Gadhraj was introduced as the 19th contestant. The rationale behind this unusual inclusion remains unclear. However, it sparked controversy as animal rights organizations raised concerns about the animal's captivity for entertainment purposes. Following objections from PETA and PFA, the showrunners decided to evict Gadhraj from the house.

Animal welfare

PETA and PFA voiced concerns over Gadhraj's confinement

PETA slammed the show's decision to use an animal for entertainment, calling it harmful and inappropriate. The organization also wrote a letter to the show's host, Salman Khan. Likewise, PFA (People for Animals) condemned Gadhraj's confinement in the Bigg Boss house. Responding to the protests, the producers chose to release Gadhraj from the show, making him the first evicted contestant of this season.

Release announcement

PFA confirmed Gadhraj's release from 'Bigg Boss' house

On Thursday, PFA announced Gadhraj's exit from the show via an Instagram post. The organization thanked its Chairperson, Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, for her intervention in this matter and credited the success to the collective efforts of everyone who advocated for Gadhraj's release. "Thanks to Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Chairperson, People For Animals, for her intervention in this matter," they wrote on social media.

Public concern

PETA India's letter to Khan highlighted public distress

Earlier this week, PETA India wrote to Khan after receiving several complaints from the public. The letter read, "We are being inundated with complaints by members of the public who are deeply distressed over the keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house. Their concerns are valid and must not be ignored." The organization urged Khan to ask the showrunners to release Gadhraj and suggested contestant Gunaratna Sadavarte surrender him to PETA for rehoming in a sanctuary.

Show progress

'Bigg Boss 18' continues without further evictions

Following the controversy, the producers released Gadhraj from the show. With his exit, no other contestant was evicted from the house this weekend. On Sunday, the Colors TV official X account posted a picture of the donkey with the caption: "The audience and Bigg Boss house will miss Gadhraj." The reality show continues to air on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioCinema app.

Twitter Post

