Summarize Simplifying... In short "King", a remake of a French classic, stars SRK as a professional assassin protecting a girl, played by his real-life daughter Suhana.

Abhishek Bachchan will portray a negative character, a first for him in a commercial film.

Suhana is rigorously preparing for her role with an intense gym routine.

The film's official announcement is expected on SRK's birthday, November 2.

'King' is a remake of 'Leon: The Professional'

'King': SRK-Suhana's film is a remake of this French classic

By Tanvi Gupta 04:48 pm Oct 18, 202404:48 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated film King, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, has been reported to be a remake of the 1994 French film Leon: The Professional. The original movie, directed by Luc Besson and featuring Jean Reno, tells the story of a professional hitman who becomes the guardian of a 12-year-old girl after her family is brutally murdered. Khan aims to release his action thriller on Eid 2026.

Character details

'King' to feature SRK as a professional assassin

In King, SRK is reported to take up the role of a professional assassin who ends up protecting a girl whose entire family has been killed. The film is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. While Suhana's character won't be 12 years old like in the original film, the basic plot remains the same with her being protected by the hitman played by her real-life father.

Casting update

Abhishek Bachchan to play a negative role in 'King'

Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in for a pivotal role in King, which will see him play an out-and-out negative character for the first time in a big-scale commercial film. Reportedly, the actor was taken aback when offered the role but immediately agreed, fascinated by the layers of his character. Fahim Fazli and Abhay Verma are also part of the film's cast.

Preparation

Suhana's intense workout regime for 'King'

Suhana is currently sweating it out in the gym as she prepares for her role in King. She recently posted an Instagram Reel of her gym routine, proving she's committed to staying fit and strong. Her workout routine consists of pull-ups, leg presses, hip thrusts, push-ups, and deadlifts. This will be her third film project after debuting with The Grey Part of Blue (2019). Meanwhile, it is anticipated that King's official announcement will be made on November 2—on SRK's birthday.