'King': SRK to enter his villain era, play an assassin

What's the story Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen as a suave assassin in the much-awaited film King, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will mark the first on-screen collaboration between SRK and his daughter Suhana Khan. It will also be Suhana's theatrical debut. This exciting news about SRK's character was revealed by journalist Rahul Raut through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night.

'King' to showcase SRK in action-packed sequences

King is likely to present SRK in high-octane action sequences, similar to his roles in Jawan and Pathaan. To recall, Khan has earlier essayed dark roles in movies like Baazigar, Anjaam, and Darr. Apart from SRK and Suhana, King will also feature an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan and Munjya fame Abhay Verma.

SRK's statement on playing villainous roles gains traction

This news coincides with a statement made by SRK at the recent Locarno Film Festival. At the event, he had discussed his approach to playing villainous characters, stating, "I think I have a new way of playing a bad guy," expressing his willingness to play an assassin. Khan was last seen in Dunki in December 2023, and apart from King, has Pathaan 2 in the pipeline.