Summarize Simplifying... In short In light of the recent murder of Siddiqui, a close associate, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security is being doubled for his upcoming film 'Sikandar'.

The shooting, initially planned in Hyderabad, will now commence in Mumbai with stringent security measures.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Siddiqui's murder continues, with one of the accused remanded in police custody, and heightened security around Khan's residence. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Sikandar' shooting to continue with enhanced security

After Siddiqui's murder, Salman to shoot 'Sikandar' with extra security

By Isha Sharma 10:14 am Oct 17, 202410:14 am

What's the story Despite the ongoing probe into the murder of his close friend-politician Baba Siddiqui and threats to his life, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has refused to stop the shooting of his upcoming film Sikandar. The next schedule of the AR Murugadoss-directed movie will start next week with increased security, reported Mid-Day. The movie is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Schedule change

Mumbai leg of 'Sikandar' shoot to be completed first

The production team had initially planned to shoot in Hyderabad but has now decided to complete the Mumbai schedule first. "New locations are being zeroed in on for this stint. A week of robust shooting has been planned, where leading lady Rashmika Mandanna will can her portions with the superstar before she flies down south to finish her work on Pushpa 2: The Rule," a source told Mid-Day.

Security enhancement

Khan's security to be doubled amid ongoing threats

Khan's security detail, which was increased to 10-15 members after an incident of gunfire outside his Bandra residence in April, will now be doubled. "The number of security personnel will be increased, while that of people on set might be reduced. Intensive security measures—like thorough checking of people stepping on the set, and securing the venue—will be put into place," the source added.

Ongoing probe

Investigation into Siddiqui's murder continues amid heightened security

The Mumbai Crime Branch is probing Siddiqui's murder, which took place on October 12. The politician's proximity to Khan is being viewed as a potential motive for his murder. The incident is perceived as a warning from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to anyone associated with Khan. Siddiqui's son Zeeshan is also reportedly on the Bishnoi gang's hit-list. In light of these developments, security has been tightened outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.

Legal proceedings

Meanwhile, accused in Siddiqui's murder case sent to police custody

One of the accused in Siddiqui's murder case, Pravin Lonkar, has been remanded in police custody till October 21 by a Mumbai court. His brother Shubham Lonkar, and Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam, are also involved in the crime. The police are on the lookout for Shubham. However, they have been unable to get custody of gangster Bishnoi owing to a Ministry of Home Affairs order. Bishnoi, meanwhile, continues to be lodged at Sabarmati jail in Gujarat.