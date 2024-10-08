Summarize Simplifying... In short Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), has spoken about maintaining her Hindu faith despite marrying into Islam.

She emphasized mutual respect for each other's religions, revealing that they celebrate both Hindu and Muslim traditions at home.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan got married in 1991

When Gauri addressed not converting to Islam after marrying SRK

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:21 pm Oct 08, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Interior designer Gauri Khan and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are one of the biggest celebrity couples in India. However, there have been speculations about Gauri not converting to Islam despite their interfaith marriage. The couple, married for 33 years and who celebrate both Hindu and Islamic festivals, tied the knot in October 1991. Their journey was not easy, owing to religious differences. On Gauri's 54th birthday, let's look at the times, she addressed these differences.

Interfaith balance

'I respect Shah Rukh's religion, but that doesn't mean...'

Speaking to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on their show First Ladies, Gauri remembered how her parents initially resisted because of the interfaith relationship. She revealed they even changed SRK's name to Abhinav to present him as a Hindu boy. On Koffee With Karan, Gauri further said, "There is a balance. I respect Shah Rukh's religion, but that doesn't mean I would convert."

Mutual respect

'I believe everyone should follow their own faith'

Gauri stressed mutual respect in religious matters, saying SRK (58) would never disrespect her religion. She also revealed how her mother still finds it difficult to understand when their son Aryan says, "I am a Muslim." Despite these challenges, the couple has found a way to balance their religious practices at home.

Family traditions

'During Diwali, I lead the pooja, and the family follows'

In an interview with Outlook Turning Points in 2013, SRK revealed that practicing both religions at home sometimes confuses their children. He had said, "Sometimes they ask me what religion they belong to, and like a good Hindi movie hero, I philosophically declare, 'You are Indian first, and your religion is humanity.'"

Career highlights

Gauri's professional achievements and individuality

Apart from being SRK's wife, Gauri is an accomplished professional in her own right. She is a film producer, fashion designer, and celebrity interior designer. In 2018, she was named one of the "50 Most Powerful Women" by Fortune Magazine. Even after being married to one of the most influential figures in the world, Gauri has retained her individuality since their marriage.