Netflix's licensing head questioned by Mumbai EOW

Netflix exec questioned over Vashu Bhagnani's ₹250cr fraud claim: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 11:22 am Oct 08, 202411:22 am

What's the story Leading film producer Vashu Bhagnani has filed a complaint against global streaming giant Netflix, accusing it of ₹250cr fraud. The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) started a preliminary inquiry into the case after Bhagnani's complaint in April. On Monday (September 7), Vibha Chopra, Netflix's Head of Hindi Film Licensing, was questioned by EOW officers for nearly six hours and will be questioned again on Tuesday.

Contract details

Bhagnani's contract with Netflix and alleged breach

According to police sources, Bhagnani signed a contract with Netflix in September 2022 to produce three films. The deal stated that Netflix would pay him ₹200cr for the production of these films, and an additional ₹100cr from the profits post-release. However, Bhagnani claims he only received ₹60cr from Netflix. He also alleges the streaming service unilaterally terminated the license for his film Hero No. 1, causing him a loss of ₹200cr.

Withheld payment

Netflix's alleged withholding of funds led to complaint

Netflix is accused of withholding ₹200cr pertaining to the scrapped film Hero No. 1 and another ₹47cr. This prompted Bhagnani to approach the EOW. The three films Bhagnani gave to Netflix were Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Police sources said BMCM was released on Netflix on June 6, 2024, while Mission Raniganj premiered on December 1, 2023.

Interrogation details

Chopra's statement and role in the case

During her interrogation, Chopra claimed she has been working as the Head of Hindi Film Licensing at Netflix since October 2023. Per a report, she was grilled by EOW officers from 12:00pm to 6:00pm on Monday. The police have summoned her for a second round of questioning on Tuesday (September 8). Meanwhile, Bhagnani recently made headlines after BMCM director Ali Abbas Zafar, Mission Raniganj director Tinu Desai, and Ganpat filmmaker Vikas Bahl claimed they hadn't received payment from Pooja Entertainment.