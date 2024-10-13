Summarize Simplifying... In short Baba Siddique, a prominent figure with ties to Bollywood and politics, was tragically murdered in a premeditated contract killing, allegedly linked to his connections with Dawood and Anuj Thapan.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night

'Anyone who helps Salman...': Bishnoi gang claims Baba Siddique's murder

By Chanshimla Varah 01:43 pm Oct 13, 202401:43 pm

What's the story The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the assassination of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Baba Siddique. The 66-year-old was fatally shot outside his Mumbai office in Bandra during Dussehra celebrations on Saturday night. A Facebook post by a gang member stated, "Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life," implying that Siddique was killed because of his close ties with the Bollywood star.

Murder specifics

Siddique's alleged underworld connections and murder details

"Today the pool of decency of Baba Siddique is closed or at one time he was under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) with Dawood. The reason for his death was his links to Dawood and Anuj Thapan in Bollywood, politics, and property dealings," the post read. "We have no personal enmity with anyone. However, anyone who helps Salman Khan or the Dawood gang should be prepared." "If anyone gets any of our brothers killed, we will respond."

Investigation progress

Mumbai Police confirm contract killing, arrest 2 suspects

Siddique was shot by three men who fired six rounds, three of which struck him. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The Mumbai Police have confirmed Siddique's murder was a contract killing and are probing the involvement of the Bishnoi gang. Two suspects—Gurmail Baljit Singh (Haryana) and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (Uttar Pradesh)—have been arrested in connection with the crime. A third suspect, Shiv Kumar Gautam (Uttar Pradesh), is still at large.

Plot details

Siddique's murder was pre-planned, reveal police sources

Police sources said the murder was premeditated, with the shooters conducting reconnaissance for 25-30 days before the attack. Each shooter was reportedly paid ₹50,000 for the crime. They had been staying in a rented house in Kurla for almost a month before the incident. The police are also on the lookout for another person who is believed to have provided information to the shooters.

Siddique's profile

Siddique's connections with Bollywood and political career

Apart from his political background, Siddique was known for his close ties with many Bollywood stars, including Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt. During the height of the pandemic, the 66-year-old leader also stepped forward to provide critical medicines to people in need. His funeral will be held on Sunday evening at Bada Kabarastan in Marine Lines.