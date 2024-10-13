Summarize Simplifying... In short RSS chief Bhagwat has warned against threats to cultural values from groups he believes aim to control societal institutions.

He also called for global Hindu unity to protect against rising violence, particularly in Bangladesh.

However, his speech has been criticized by Congress leaders Sibal and Kharge, who accuse the RSS of supporting parties that promote disunity in India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sibal questions Bhagwat's Vijayadashmi speech

'Who is listening? Modi?': Sibal questions RSS chief's 'harmony' speech

By Chanshimla Varah 01:02 pm Oct 13, 202401:02 pm

What's the story Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has questioned the efficacy of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent Vijayadashmi speech. In his address, Bhagwat stressed on social and cultural harmony, saying a healthy society is built on mutual goodwill among diverse groups. He also asked people to take personal initiatives to foster amity beyond symbolic programs. Hitting back at Bhagwat over these remarks, Sibal questioned on X, "Who is listening? Modi? Others?"

Political skepticism

Congress leaders question Bhagwat's harmony message

Sibal's skepticism was shared by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who asserted that the RSS supports parties that promote disunity in India. "You (Bhagwat) are the one who supports the party (BJP) which wants disunity in the country. It starts with changing the Constitution, ending reservation, and then speaking different things about Muslims," Kharge said.

Cultural concerns

Bhagwat warns against threats to cultural values

In his speech, the RSS chief also warned against threats posed by what he termed the "Deep State," "Wokeism," and "Cultural Marxists," which he believes aim to destroy cultural values and traditions. Further elaborating on his concerns, Bhagwat said these groups' strategy is to capture societal institutions, including education and media. "The first step of this modus operandi is to bring the mind-shaping systems and institutions of the society under one's influence," he said.

Unity appeal

Bhagwat calls for Hindu unity amid global threats

Bhagwat also spoke about rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. He said Hindus there united for their protection and warned as long as radical actions continue, not only Hindus but all minorities would be at risk. "Being weak is a crime. If we are weak, we are inviting atrocity," he said, stressing on global Hindu unity and empowerment to protect against such threats.