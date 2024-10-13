Summarize Simplifying... In short The murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent political figure in Mumbai, has led to the arrest of two suspects, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, with a third still at large.

Siddique, who had recently switched political allegiance, was under surveillance by the suspects for months before his death, hinting at a possible contract killing or business rivalry.

The investigation, involving Delhi Police's SIT, is also exploring potential underworld connections as some suspects may be linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night

Delhi Police's SIT to help probe Baba Siddique's murder

By Chanshimla Varah 12:40 pm Oct 13, 202412:40 pm

What's the story The Delhi Police have decided to send a special investigation team (SIT) to Mumbai after the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. The decision comes amid speculation that a gangster masterminded the killing to establish influence in Mumbai, sources told ANI. Siddique was shot dead near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and later succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night.

Case registration

Mumbai Crime Branch registers case, suspects arrested

The Mumbai Crime Branch registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024 after Siddique's murder. The charges include Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act. Sections 37 and Section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act have also been invoked.

Suspects apprehended

2 suspects arrested in connection with Siddique's murder

Two suspects, Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested in connection with Siddique's murder. The police revealed that these men had been surveilling Siddique for about one and a half to two months prior to the incident. They reportedly carried out reconnaissance of his home and office premises during their stay in Mumbai. A manhunt is on for a third suspect.

Party response

NCP cancels programs, police explore motives behind murder

In light of Siddique's death, the NCP has canceled all events planned for Sunday. A party statement read, "Keeping in view the tragic death of our party colleague Baba Siddique, all party programs for 13th October...stand canceled." The police are probing several possible motives behind his murder, including a possible contract killing or business rivalry over a slum rehabilitation project.

Political background

Siddique's political career and suspects' gang connections

Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had recently switched allegiance to Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP after resigning from the Congress. The fatal shooting took place outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office by unidentified individuals. Reportedly, some of the arrested suspects may have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, hinting at an underworld connection in this high-profile murder case. His funeral will be held with full state honors at Bada Kabrastan in Mumbai at 8:30pm on Sunday.