Despite initial advice that removal wasn't necessary, the cyst's growth and potential for infection led to doctors recommending immediate surgery.

Post-surgery, Williams is recovering well, even managing to go shopping with her daughter, Olympia.

Serena William's cyst was first detected in May

Serena Williams undergoes surgery to remove 'grapefruit-sized' cyst from neck

By Tanvi Gupta 02:41 pm Oct 18, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Tennis icon Serena Williams recently had surgery to remove a branchial cyst from her neck. The cyst, which she compared to the size of a small grapefruit, was first detected in May. As initial tests confirmed its benign nature, Williams opted against having it removed initially. But had to undergo the procedure now. She opened up about her experience on social media, saying, "Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck."'

Growth concern

Williams's cyst continued to grow despite being benign

Williams revealed that despite the benign diagnosis, her cyst kept growing. This prompted her to seek further medical advice. She said, "I immediately went to the doctor got an MRI, and was told I have a brachial cyst." "Have you ever heard of that? They said I don't need to get it removed if I don't want to. So I did not get it but it kept growing."

Medical advice

'Doctors advised I get it removed asap because...'

Williams got more tests and a biopsy, all of which were negative. However, considering the size of the cyst and the risk of infection, doctors advised its immediate removal. Sharing the advice, Williams said, "I decided to get more tests and 3 tests and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak."

Recovery update

Williams is 'feeling good' post-surgery

After the surgery, Williams updated her fans about her condition through a TikTok video. She said she was "feeling good" and even went shopping with her daughter Olympia. Although she missed Rafael Nadal's retirement announcement due to her surgery, Williams confirmed on X/Twitter, that she was still recovering. "So many things I missed like @glamourmag Woman of the Year awards, @RafaelNadal retirement and I am still recovering, but getting better. Health always comes first, (sic)," she said.

Recent appearance

Williams's surgery comes after her US Open appearance

The news of Williams's surgery comes just days after she made an appearance at the US Open, where she promoted her new beauty brand, Wyn. The tennis legend, who celebrated her 43rd birthday in September, last played competitive tennis at the 2022 US Open. She is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players ever, with a record 23 grand slam titles to her name.