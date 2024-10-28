Ajay went blind for 3 months while shooting 'Singham Again'
In a recent episode of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, actor Ajay Devgn revealed that he lost his vision for three months after an on-set injury while shooting for Singham Again. The incident took place when an action stunt was mistimed and Devgn was hit by a log in the eye. "Vision chala gaya tha 2-3 mahine," the actor revealed on the show.
Devgn then underwent a small surgery
Khan asked Devgn, "Aankh pe jo chot lagi thi yehi pe lagi thi?" Devgn truthfully replied, "I had to undergo a small surgery and wasn't able to see for 2-3 months." Khan then remarked, "Action karoge toh ye sab hota rehta hai." All the films in the cop universe are known for their massy stunts, and Singham Again is no different.
'Singham Again' marks Devgn's return to the cop universe
Singham Again, which releases on November 1, is the fifth installment in the Cop Universe. It boasts an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It's directed by Rohit Shetty. Khan is set to make a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again. The high-octane action film will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, helmed by Anees Bazmee.