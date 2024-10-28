Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's film 'Vettaiyan' has been a box office hit, raking in ₹144.75 crore in just 18 days. Despite a significant drop in the second week, the film continued to pull in steady earnings, with the Tamil version contributing a substantial portion.

The film's popularity is evident in its high occupancy rates, particularly during evening and afternoon shows. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' maintains pace; collects ₹144.75 crore in 18 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:06 am Oct 28, 202411:06 am

What's the story The Tamil film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in key roles has been doing well at the box office since its release. And it's likely to keep up its momentum. As of Sunday (October 27), the film has reportedly earned an estimated ₹144.75 crore net across India in just 18 days.

Opening success

'Vettaiyan' recorded highest earnings on opening day

The film had its best day on the opening day, collecting ₹31.7 crore net across all languages. The Tamil version alone contributed a whopping ₹27.75 crore to this. However, the next day saw a decline of 24.29% in collections with the film earning ₹24 crore net across all languages.

Week 1 performance

'Vettaiyan' witnessed fluctuating box office collections in 1st week

The film's earnings witnessed a jump on the third day (Saturday) with a collection of ₹26.75 crore, up by 11.46%. However, it was followed by a drop on Sunday (Day 4) when it raked in ₹22.3 crore, down by 16.64%. The first week ended with Vettaiyan raking in a total of ₹122.15 crore net across all languages.

Week 2 downturn

'Vettaiyan' saw significant drop in 2nd week collections

The second week of Vettaiyan's release witnessed a major drop in collections, with the film earning ₹19.25 crore net across all languages. This was a drop of 84.24% from the first week's earnings. Despite the downturn, the film continued to earn steadily through the third weekend, adding another ₹1.25 crore (early estimates) to its total on Day 18 (Sunday).

Occupancy report

'Vettaiyan' recorded 21.49% Tamil occupancy on Day 18

On its 18th day, Vettaiyan registered an overall Tamil occupancy of 21.49%. The film witnessed the highest occupancy during evening shows at 26.41%, followed by afternoon shows at 25.39%. Morning and night shows saw lower occupancies of 15.68% and 18.49% respectively. In the Telugu version, the overall occupancy remained slightly lower at 13.83%.