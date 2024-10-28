Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Venom 3: The Last Dance' made a smashing ₹30.5cr in its opening weekend in India, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil accounting for nearly 60% of the earnings.

Despite a slower start in the US, the film is still on track for a significant domestic opening.

'Venom: The Last Dance' box office collection

'Venom 3' smashes box office; collects ₹30.5cr in opening weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:55 am Oct 28, 202410:55 am

What's the story The latest installment of the Venom franchise, Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy, has taken a strong start at the Indian box office. The film collected an impressive ₹30.5cr over its opening weekend, including paid previews. This puts it in a position to become India's highest-grossing film of the Venom series.

Revenue breakdown

'Venom: The Last Dance' witnessed steady growth in earnings

Venom: The Last Dance started its run with ₹4.5cr from paid previews on Thursday. It kept up the good work, earning ₹7cr on Friday, ₹8.5cr on Saturday, and ₹10.5cr on Sunday. The steady increase in daily earnings over the weekend suggests a positive audience response to the film. However, the film's run will face competition from upcoming Diwali releases like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Language preference

Dubbed versions of 'Venom: The Last Dance' outperformed original

The Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil dubbed versions of Venom: The Last Dance accounted for nearly 60% of the film's overall earnings. Notably, the Hindi dubbed version outperformed the original English version on the opening weekend itself. This trend indicates that the Venom franchise has a strong fan following among mass audiences in India.

International performance

'Venom 3' had a slower start at home

In the US, Venom: The Last Dance opened slower than its predecessors, raking in $22 million from 4,131 domestic theaters on Friday and previews. This was lower than the first-day premieres of both the first Venom in 2018 ($32 million) and its 2021 sequel Let There Be Carnage ($37 million). Nevertheless, it is still on track for the biggest domestic opening weekend since Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ruled in September.