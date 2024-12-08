Summarize Simplifying... In short The sequel to 'Face/Off' is set to feature Nicolas Cage and John Travolta, reprising their roles as Castor Troy and Sean Archer, respectively.

Despite Cage's character's apparent death in the original film, the director suggests he may not have died, citing ambiguous scenes of his character being loaded into an ambulance.

'Face/Off 2' will bring back original stars

'Face/Off 2' to bring back Nicolas Cage, John Travolta: Report

What's the story In an exciting update for fans of the 1997 Hollywood actioner Face/Off, Nicolas Cage and John Travolta are reportedly returning in the sequel, per a recent update by industry insider Daniel Richtman. The news comes two years after director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett announced their involvement in Face/Off 2. Wingard had previously said on The Fourth Wall Podcast that he would only proceed if the original cast was onboard. Here are the updates about the sequel so far.

Sequel focus

Cage and Travolta's roles in 'Face/Off 2' revealed

The sequel is said to revolve around the kids of Castor Troy (Cage) and Sean Archer (Travolta). This development means Cage and Travolta might form the supporting cast. Their return is integral to the sequel's success, considering the chemistry they shared in the original. However, fans have questioned how Cage's character could return after being killed in the original film. To this, Barrett had earlier said that he never believed Castor Troy actually died at the end of Face/Off.

Character return

Barrett's take on Troy's fate in the original 'Face/Off'

Barrett said, "When you watch it now, it's clear that what they were probably doing was trying to have it both ways where he looks pretty damn dead when he gets shot with the fishing spear." "But, they don't cover him up and the back of it is him getting loaded on an ambulance. To me, don't load a person on an ambulance next to a living person without putting a sheet over them in a movie unless they're alive."