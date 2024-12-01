Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Jacob Elordi has responded to rumors of him leading a new 'American Psycho' adaptation, expressing surprise and his desire to work with diverse filmmakers.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate plans a unique take on the classic, not a remake, with director Luca Guadagnino at the helm. More details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Jacob Elordi responds to 'American Psycho' casting rumors

Will Jacob Elordi lead new 'American Psycho' adaptation? Actor responds

By Isha Sharma 04:54 pm Dec 01, 202404:54 pm

What's the story Lionsgate is planning a new adaptation of the iconic film American Psycho, intending to stray far from the 2000 version. Naturally, this has sparked speculation about who will replace Christian Bale in his legendary role as Patrick Bateman. Recent reports suggest that Jacob Elordi, known for Euphoria and Saltburn, is being eyed for this challenging part. When asked about the rumors by Variety, Elordi gave a cryptic response.

Actor's statement

Elordi's diplomatic response to 'American Psycho' rumors

Per Variety, Elordi said "That's news to me," with a smile. "I would work with a filmmaker from every country in the world. Cinema is this grand universal language, and I've barely even learned how to say hello," he added. "My dream is to work with all kinds of filmmakers and human beings and kinds of films."

New interpretation

Lionsgate's vision for a fresh 'American Psycho' adaptation

Per Deadline, Lionsgate isn't looking to remake American Psycho but hopes to deliver a unique take with a different tone. To achieve this, they've roped in director Luca Guadagnino, who has reportedly been in talks with the studio for a while. Adam Fogelson, Chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, earlier said that Guadagnino is "a brilliant artist and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP." More details about the film are awaited.