What's the story Ted Danson's new Netflix comedy, A Man on the Inside, was released on Thursday to positive reviews. The mystery-comedy series stars Danson as Charles, a retired widower who becomes an undercover agent in a retirement community. The unusual plot is based on the Oscar-nominated 2020 Chilean documentary The Mole Agent, which tells a similar real-life story. After the first's season rave reviews, what are the possibilities for a second season? The makers answer.

Hoping for a Season 2 renewal, creator Michael Schur told Variety, "The writers are already at work thinking about Season 2, if we should be so lucky." "I will keep working with this guy [pointing to Danson] and this team of people as long as I possibly can. As long as they want us to make the show, I will be making the show." Schur earlier worked with Danson on The Good Place, streaming on Netflix.

'A Man on the Inside' expands on original documentary's characters

While the premise and protagonist of A Man on the Inside are inspired by The Mole Agent, Schur felt the need to flesh out the characters around Danson's Charles. In this series, private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) has a more significant role and Charles's daughter (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) is a constant presence. Schur also made sure that Charles's fellow residents at Pacific View retirement home were fully fleshed-out characters.

'A Man...' strikes a balance between comedy and drama

Like the original documentary, Schur doesn't shy away from dramatic moments in A Man on the Inside. "It's going to be our instinct as comedy writers to end on a joke," he said. "But sometimes we're just gonna sit in the essential sadness of the situations we create, and it's gonna be OK." Read our review of the series here.