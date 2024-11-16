Summarize Simplifying... In short Zack Snyder is set to direct and co-write a new action thriller for Netflix, marking a departure from his usual fantasy and sci-fi themes.

Zack Snyder to direct, co-write upcoming action thriller for Netflix

By Isha Sharma 11:32 am Nov 16, 202411:32 am

What's the story Zack Snyder, famous for his two-part sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, will be teaming up with Netflix for a new untitled action film, per The Hollywood Reporter. The project will revolve around the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Apart from directing, Snyder is also co-writing the script with Kurt Johnstad, a frequent collaborator, who has worked with him on 300 and the Rebel Moon series.

New direction

Snyder's LAPD thriller: A departure from fantasy

The upcoming project, which is still in the early stages of development at Netflix, is being produced by Deborah Snyder, Snyder, and Wesley Coller under their Stone Quarry banner. This film also marks a significant shift for Snyder as it will be his first fully grounded feature without elements of fantasy or sci-fi that have characterized his previous works.

Plot insights

LAPD thriller to explore high-stakes world of law enforcement

The action thriller will explore "the high-stakes world of life and death" and the story will follow an elite LAPD unit constantly dealing with the harsh intersection of law and morality. Snyder told THR, "Years ago, Dan Lin [Netflix's Head of Film] and I had a conversation about our shared interest in telling a compelling and visceral character-driven story set within the intense, complex and captivating landscape of the LAPD." "It's a conversation that has stuck with me," he added.

Collaboration history

Snyder's ongoing partnership with Netflix

This LAPD project will be Snyder's fourth feature for Netflix, after Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, and Army of the Dead. It will also be Stone Quarry's sixth project for Netflix, as the banner had previously produced Army of Thieves and Twilight of the Gods. The upcoming film does not have a release date yet.