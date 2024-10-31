Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bagheera", a film by Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr. Suri, stars Sriimurali as a gold-medal-winning cop turned vigilante.

Despite production challenges, including Sriimurali's injuries that paused filming for six months, the actor is eager to continue his film career.

This action drama, visually inspired by Batman, marks the first collaboration between Hombale Films and Sriimurali.

'Bagheera' is currently in theaters

Prashanth Neel's 'Bagheera' breaks streaming norms with this Netflix deal!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:50 pm Oct 31, 202404:50 pm

What's the story In a major development, streaming giant Netflix has acquired the digital rights to the superhero origin film Bagheera, which stars actor Sriimurali, reported OTTPlay. This marks a major shift in the streaming giant's strategy as it has mostly steered clear of Kannada movies. The film was released theatrically on Thursday (October 31) and is currently available only in Kannada and Telugu versions.

Film details

'Bagheera' was conceptualized by Prashanth Neel

Based on a concept by Ugramm, KGF, and Salaar creator Prashanth Neel, Bagheera is directed by Dr. Suri. The film stars Sriimurali as a gold-medal-winning IPS officer turned masked vigilante. Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Rangayana Raghu, Garuda Ram, Achyuth Kumar, and Sudharani round out the cast of this action drama. Visually inspired by Batman, the film is Hombale Films's first collaboration with Sriimurali.

Production hurdles

'Bagheera' production faced challenges and injuries

Meanwhile, the production of Bagheera wasn't smooth sailing. Sriimurali suffered multiple injuries while filming, including an ACL tear that kept him out of action for six months. Despite the hurdles, the actor has said that he plans to do more films going forward. With a career spanning two decades, Sriimurali has done only 23 films, six of which came in the last decade.