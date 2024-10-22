Summarize Simplifying... In short "Venom 3", featuring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and Venom, is set to hit theaters with a thrilling plot of protecting Earth from an alien invasion.

'Venom: The Last Dance' is set for theatrical release on October 25

After 'Venom 3' hits theaters, where can you stream it

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Oct 22, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited third installment of Sony's Venom trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance, will hit theaters worldwide on Friday, October 25. The film marks the end of the series that has been a massive success with the first two films raking in over $800 million and $500 million respectively. The final chapter picks up from Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Tom Hardy returning as Eddie Brock/Venom. Here's all about the movie.

What is the plot of 'Venom 3'?

The upcoming film will follow Eddie Brock and Venom as they are hunted by both human and alien forces. The film's plot centers around their desperate attempt to protect Earth from an invasion orchestrated by Knull, the king of the Klyntar. While the exact screen time for Knull remains unclear, the previously released trailer hints at intense action sequences involving Venom battling Knull's minions.

'Venom 3's cast and character guide

The cast will see Hardy returning as Eddie Brock and the voice of Venom. Peggy Lu will reprise her role as Mrs Chen, while Stephen Graham joins as Patrick Mulligan. The trailer introduced some new faces to the lineup. Juno Temple is set to portray a scientist, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will take on the role of a soldier, although their character names have yet to be revealed. Additionally, Knull will make his first-ever live-action appearance.

'Venom 3' to stream on Netflix in January 2025

The streaming release of Venom is likely to come under Sony Pictures's deal with Netflix. Under this 2022 deal, Netflix gets to stream all Sony Pictures releases before any other competitors. Going by this deal and the October 25 theatrical release, Venom: The Last Dance is likely to hit Netflix in January 2025. The digital release date is yet to be confirmed by Sony Pictures.