By Mudit Dube 09:58 am Jun 05, 202409:58 am

What's the story TikTok has acknowledged a "potential exploit" that is being used to target high-profile accounts, including those of media organizations and celebrities. The company said it is actively working to mitigate this cyberattack, which aims to hijack these accounts. Jason Grosse, a spokesperson for TikTok's privacy and security team, stated, "We have taken measures to stop this attack and prevent it from happening in the future." The company is also assisting affected account owners in restoring access if necessary.

Investigation underway into scale and sophistication of attack

TikTok is currently investigating the scale and sophistication of the cyberattack, with Grosse referring to it as a "potential exploit." This acknowledgment came after reports surfaced that CNN's account had been temporarily breached. An anonymous source from CNN told Semafor that the breach did "not appear to be the result of someone gaining access from CNN's end." Other major accounts, including Sony and Paris Hilton, were also reportedly compromised.

Hackers gain control through direct messages

The hacking method reportedly only required the targeted users to open a direct message. Forbes reported that the malware enabling hackers to hijack TikTok accounts did not necessitate the target to click on a link or download any software. This revelation adds another layer of concern to the security issues surrounding TikTok, which extend beyond cyberattacks by malicious actors.

TikTok battles legal challenges amid security concerns

TikTok is also grappling with legal issues in the United States. In April, President Joe Biden signed a law compelling TikTok's parent company, China-based ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a ban. In response, TikTok and several users have filed lawsuits against the US government, arguing that the law infringes on First Amendment rights.