The license authorizes the launch from SpaceX's Starbase facility no earlier than June 6

SpaceX's Starship megarocket receives FAA license for June 6 launch

By Mudit Dube 09:51 am Jun 05, 202409:51 am

What's the story The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially granted a license to SpaceX for the launch of its upcoming Starship Flight 4 test mission. The license, issued on Tuesday, authorizes the launch from SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Beach in South Texas no earlier than June 6. "SpaceX met all safety and other licensing requirements for this test flight," stated FAA officials.

Test mission

Starship Flight 4: The fourth test flight of 400-feet-tall rocket

The Starship Flight 4 mission is the fourth test flight of SpaceX's Starship and Super Heavy launch vehicle. This nearly 400-feet tall rocket, when fully assembled, is the world's largest and most powerful. It has been designed for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. NASA's Artemis program has selected this rocket as the lander to transport Artemis 3 astronauts to the Moon's south pole in 2026.

Past launches

SpaceX's previous test flights and FAA's role

Before undertaking lunar missions, SpaceX must prove the rocket's ability to reach orbit. The company has conducted three test flights so far, with varying degrees of success. Following each flight, the FAA conducted thorough failure investigations and made recommendations that SpaceX had to address before each subsequent launch attempt. For Starship Flight 4, a different approach involving test induced damage exceptions has been agreed upon by both parties.

Mission goals

Flight 4 aims to demonstrate reusability of Starship

For the upcoming Flight 4, SpaceX plans to launch the Starship vehicle up to orbital velocity and then reenter it over the Indian Ocean. The Super Heavy booster is expected to return toward South Texas and make a controlled "landing" in the Gulf of Mexico. "The fourth flight test turns our focus from achieving orbit to demonstrating the ability to return and reuse Starship and Super Heavy," SpaceX stated in a mission overview.

Preparations

SpaceX conducts successful fueling tests ahead of launch

In preparation for Flight 4, SpaceX has conducted a series of fueling tests for both the Starship and its Super Heavy booster. Both vehicles reportedly passed these tests with flying colors. "Starship is ready to fly," announced SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, indicating readiness for the upcoming mission.