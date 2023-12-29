Everything we know about China's G60 Starlink satellite project

By Sanjana Shankar 10:31 am Dec 29, 202310:31 am

G60 Starlink will eventually have 12,000 satellites in low earth orbit

China has kicked off production of its second low-earth satellite mega constellation, G60 Starlink, in Shanghai. This development reflects China's broader goals to tap into the potential of the commercial satellite market, rivaling SpaceX's Starlink. The Shanghai facility intends to launch and operate a minimum of 108 satellites by 2024, to offer commercial services. The production factory manufactured its first commercial satellite on December 28 and seeks to establish a full industry chain capable of competing globally by 2027.

Satellite production time reduced to one and a half days

The General Manager of Shanghai Gesi Aerospace Technology, Cao Jin, stated that the Shanghai factory is anticipated to produce 300 satellites annually. The production plant is backed by the Shanghai municipal government. Jin also mentioned that the factory's mass production capabilities would reduce the time needed to construct one satellite from approximately two to three months to just one and a half days. However, this production rate is still slower than SpaceX's Starlink, which produces six satellites daily.

G60 Starlink project to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink

The G60 Starlink project, which will comprise 12,000 satellites, along with the 13,000-satellite Guo Wang national network currently being built, is widely regarded as China's response to Elon Musk's Starlink. The G60 project began in 2016, with the Shanghai government announcing its cluster plans in 2021. As of July, the local government stated they would send nearly 1,300 satellites into orbit during the project's initial phase. For reference, as of November, SpaceX's Starlink comprises over 5,200 operational internet satellites.

Aerospace information industry expected to reach $6.26 billion by 2025

The G60 megaconstellation will play a critical role in the aerospace information industry. It includes an industrial chain of satellites, data application services, artificial intelligence, and deep learning to support the processing of vast amounts of data captured by satellites. According to China Fortune Securities' research in August, China's aerospace information industry is projected to grow from CNY 29.3 billion in 2021 to CNY 44.69 billion (around $6.26 billion) in 2025.