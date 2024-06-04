Next Article

A more affordable 'Quest 3S' headset is expected

What to expect at Meta Connect: Headsets, AI, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:52 pm Jun 04, 202407:52 pm

What's the story Meta has officially announced the dates for its significant tech event, Meta Connect 2024. It is scheduled for September 25 and 26. The company revealed via a tweet from @MetaNewsroom that the event will "explore the future of AI and mixed reality." Last year's event saw the launch of products like Quest 3 headset and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Upcoming releases

Anticipated product launches at the event

The upcoming Meta Connect event could be busier than the previous one, with potential product launches hinted at by the company. In April, Meta suggested a limited-run Xbox-inspired Quest headset and plans to rebrand Quest OS to Meta Horizon OS. Furthermore, the company announced its plans to open up the OS to third parties, with Lenovo and ASUS already developing AR devices.

Product speculations

Speculations surrounding Meta Connect 2024

Speculations are rife about a possible reveal of a more affordable 'Quest 3S' headset at the upcoming Meta Connect event, based on a recent store listing leak. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the company yet. The anticipation surrounding this potential launch adds to the excitement for the event.

Company focus

Meta's vision for the future: AI and mixed reality

Meta has established a dedicated page offering a signup portal for those interested in getting a sneak peek at this year's sessions, speakers, and featured technology. As per tradition, the keynote is expected to feature Mark Zuckerberg laying bare his vision for Meta over the next year. This could be significant as it seems that the firm is shifting its focus from mixed reality to AI, despite having "metaverse" as part of its name.