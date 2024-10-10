Sacha Baron Cohen-Rosamund Pike to lead Netflix comedy 'Ladies First'
Hollywood actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike will star in Netflix's upcoming comedy Ladies First, reported Deadline. The film is an adaptation of the French movie Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile, directed by Eleonore Pourriat. The English version will be helmed by Thea Sharrock and scripted by Katie Silberman (Booksmart), Natalie Krinsky (The Broken Hearts Gallery), and Cinco Paul (Schmigadoon!).
'Ladies First' plot and production details unveiled
In Ladies First, Baron Cohen will play an unapologetic womanizer who suddenly finds himself in a world completely dominated by women. His life gets even crazier when he meets a strong-willed female character, played by Pike. The film is being produced by Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions under her creative partnership with Netflix, along with Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette, and Four By Two Films.
Baron Cohen, Pike, Sharrock's recent projects and accolades
Baron Cohen, famous for Borat and the animated movie Luca, will next be seen with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the Alfonso Cuaron-directed Apple TV+ series Disclaimer. Meanwhile, Pike is known for Pride and Prejudice, Gone Girl, and most recently starred in Saltburn and The Wheel of Time. Sharrock, meanwhile, has previously worked on projects like The Beautiful Game, Me Before You, and Wicked Little Letters.