Summarize Simplifying... In short Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike are set to star in Netflix's new comedy, 'Ladies First'.

Cohen, known for 'Borat' and 'Luca', will play a womanizer in a world dominated by women, while Pike, recognized for 'Gone Girl' and 'The Wheel of Time', will portray a strong-willed woman.

The film is produced by Liza Chasin, Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette, and Four By Two Films. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Ladies First' will be helmed by Thea Sharrock

Sacha Baron Cohen-Rosamund Pike to lead Netflix comedy 'Ladies First'

By Isha Sharma 10:09 am Oct 10, 202410:09 am

What's the story Hollywood actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike will star in Netflix's upcoming comedy Ladies First, reported Deadline. The film is an adaptation of the French movie Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile, directed by Eleonore Pourriat. The English version will be helmed by Thea Sharrock and scripted by Katie Silberman (Booksmart), Natalie Krinsky (The Broken Hearts Gallery), and Cinco Paul (Schmigadoon!).

Plot reveal

'Ladies First' plot and production details unveiled

In Ladies First, Baron Cohen will play an unapologetic womanizer who suddenly finds himself in a world completely dominated by women. His life gets even crazier when he meets a strong-willed female character, played by Pike. The film is being produced by Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions under her creative partnership with Netflix, along with Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette, and Four By Two Films.

Star highlights

Baron Cohen, Pike, Sharrock's recent projects and accolades

Baron Cohen, famous for Borat and the animated movie Luca, will next be seen with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the Alfonso Cuaron-directed Apple TV+ series Disclaimer. Meanwhile, Pike is known for Pride and Prejudice, Gone Girl, and most recently starred in Saltburn and The Wheel of Time. Sharrock, meanwhile, has previously worked on projects like The Beautiful Game, Me Before You, and Wicked Little Letters.