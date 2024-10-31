OTT: Where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Baskhar' post-theatrical run
The Telugu crime drama, Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, hit theaters on Thursday. The film, directed by Venky Atluri, has received good reviews from audiences. After its theatrical run, the movie will premiere on the popular streaming platform Netflix, according to OTTPlay. However, an official update is awaited.
'Lucky Baskhar' plot and Salmaan's role
Lucky Baskhar is set in the 1980s and revolves around a middle-class bank employee, Baskhar Kumar, who is financially struggling. Despite his stellar work, he is ignored for promotion and becomes disillusioned with the system. This drives him to look for alternative ways to earn money quickly. Though inspired by real events of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the makers have clarified it's not a biopic.
Salmaan's journey in Telugu cinema and 'Lucky Baskhar'
Lucky Baskhar marks Salmaan's third lead in Telugu cinema after his acclaimed performances in Mahanati and the historical romance Sita Ramam. He also had a cameo in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Speaking to OTTplay, Salmaan revealed that this film gave him an opportunity to explore a new side of himself. "Audiences will see me in a totally new light," he said.