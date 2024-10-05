Summarize Simplifying... In short "Khel Khel Mein", a film about three unique married couples, focuses on the tumultuous relationship of Rishabh and Vartika Malik, who contemplate divorce.

'Khel Khel Mein' is releasing on Netflix on October 9

OTT: Akshay's 'Khel Khel Mein' to premiere on this day

Oct 05, 2024

What's the story The Bollywood comedy film, Khel Khel Mein, was released on Independence Day, clashing with Vedaa and Stree 2. Led by Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu, it received mixed reviews and failed to perform well at the box office. The makers are now hoping for a better reception from digital viewers when it premieres on Netflix on October 9.

Film details

'Khel Khel Mein' plot and star-studded cast

Khel Khel Mein narrates the tale of three married couples with distinct personalities. The plot thickens when one couple, Rishabh Malik (a plastic surgeon known for his dishonesty) and his wife Vartika Malik, consider divorce. A game played during a family function unveils their hidden secrets. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles.

Behind the scenes

'Khel Khel Mein': Production details and budget

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by a team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Shashikant Sinha, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl. It was made under the banner of White World Productions, T-Series Films, and Wakaoo Films with a reported budget of ₹100 crore. Read our review of the film here.