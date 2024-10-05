Summarize Simplifying... In short Anne Hathaway is set to reprise her iconic role in 'Princess Diaries 3', directed by Adele Lim, known for 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

By Isha Sharma 10:54 am Oct 05, 2024

What's the story The third installment of the beloved film franchise, The Princess Diaries, has officially been greenlit. Anne Hathaway is set to return as Princess Mia from Genovia, a role she made famous in The Princess Diaries and its sequel Royal Engagement. The announcement was made on Friday and confirmed by Hathaway via an Instagram post. The post featured a selfie video of the actor reciting her character's iconic line "Shut up!" intercut with scenes from the first two films.

'Princess Diaries 3' to be directed by Adele Lim

Adele Lim, renowned for writing Crazy Rich Asians, has been announced as the director of The Princess Diaries 3. In a statement shared by Variety, Lim expressed her excitement about the project. She stated, "As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life."

Hathaway and Debra Martin Chase to produce 'Princess Diaries 3'

The Princess Diaries 3 is being produced by Debra Martin Chase, the originator of the film franchise, and Hathaway under her Somewhere Pictures banner. Naia Cucukov, Lim's producing partner at 100 Tigers, will serve as an executive producer alongside Melissa Stack. The story is expected to continue the narrative from the first two movies, though specific plot details have not been confirmed yet. Watch the first two parts on Disney+ Hotstar.