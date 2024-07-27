In short Simplifying... In short Influencer Ananya Dwivedi criticized actress Taapsee Pannu for refusing a selfie during a promotional event, sparking mixed reactions online.

Taapsee Pannu declines selfie request politely; here's what happened next!

'Needs PR training': Influencer slams Taapsee after being denied selfie

By Tanvi Gupta 12:18 pm Jul 27, 202412:18 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently busy promoting her film Khel Khel Mein. She recently attended a promotional event in Mumbai where the first song of the film, Hauli Hauli, was launched. The event also saw several social media influencers in attendance. While various videos from the event have surfaced, one particular clip has garnered significant attention: it shows Pannu declining a request for a selfie from one of the influencers.

Who was the influencer who approached Pannu?

It was influencer Ananya Dwivedi who approached Pannu on stage with a request for a selfie. The incident quickly caught attention, leading the influencer to express her disappointment on Instagram. She commented under the post, "That's me. And I don't understand why would someone deny a selfie when you're already surrounded by cameras and the only reason influencers like me were called is to promote HER song! She really needs a better PR training."

Mixed reactions emerged on social media

This incident has elicited mixed reactions from netizens. Some criticized Pannu for refusing the selfie, arguing it could have been a positive gesture toward the influencer. Others defended Pannu's right to choose whether or not to pose for selfies. One user responded to Dwivedi's comment saying, "She is not entitled to give you selfie. I am with Tapsee on this." Another suggested that Pannu might have wanted to touch up her makeup or hair before a closeup, hence her refusal.

Meanwhile, a look at Pannu's upcoming projects in Bollywood

On the professional front, Pannu is set to appear in the second installment of Haseen Dillruba, titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillrubaa alongside Vikrant Massey, Jimmy Shergill, and Sunny Kaushal. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 9. Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor, will hit theaters on August 15.