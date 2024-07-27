In short Simplifying... In short Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spotted frequently in London, sparking rumors of a possible relocation.

Known for their spiritual leanings, they often visit temples and follow Neem Karoli Baba.

Professionally, Sharma is making a comeback to films after six years with a Netflix biopic, Chakda Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attend spiritual gathering in London

Video: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma attend 'kirtan' in London again

By Isha Sharma 12:08 pm Jul 27, 202412:08 pm

What's the story Indian celebrity couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, were recently seen at a spiritual gathering in London. The event was led by Krishna Das, often referred to as the 'Rock Star of Yoga.' A video of Sharma and Kohli at the kirtan has surfaced on social media. This is not their first time attending such an event; earlier this month, they were also seen chanting 'Shree Ram, Jai Ram' at another Das gathering in London.

Relocation rumors

Speculations rise over Sharma-Kohli's frequent London visits

The couple's repeated sightings in London have sparked rumors that they may have relocated to the city with their children, Vamika and Akaay. This speculation has been fueled by Kohli's recent arrival in London following T20 World Cup win celebrations in India. In 2023, Kohli took a break from his busy schedule to spend time with Sharma in London. Moreover, Sharma reportedly spent several months of her second pregnancy in London, away from public attention.

Career moves

Couple's spiritual inclinations and professional updates

Sharma and Kohli are known for their spiritual inclinations, often seen at temples across India. They are followers of Neem Karoli Baba, having been spotted at his ashram in Nainital with their daughter Vamika. On the professional front, Sharma is set to return to film after a six-year hiatus with Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The release date for the Netflix movie has not yet been announced.