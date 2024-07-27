In short Simplifying... In short "Dexter" fans, brace yourselves! A prequel, "Original Sin," set in 1991, is on its way, tracing Dexter's journey from student to serial killer.

Michael Hall, Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, and Molly Brown are part of the cast, with Slater playing Dexter's father.

Meanwhile, a sequel series, "Resurrection," set in the present day, is set to debut in 2025.

Both series are in production, aiming to engage old fans and attract a new audience.

Michael C. Hall to return as Dexter!

Michael Hall to narrate 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin': Watch teaser

By Tanvi Gupta 12:03 pm Jul 27, 2024

What's the story Michael C Hall, the original star of Dexter, is set to return to the franchise in two new series, Dexter: Resurrection and Dexter: Original Sin. The announcement was made at Comic-Con's panel for the prequel series Original Sin. Building on the terrifying legacy established by Hall's Emmy-winning masterpiece, the Original Sin delves into the sinister origins of the infamous serial killer Dexter Morgan. The recently released teaser has ignited fervent anticipation among fans.

At the Comic-Con panel, Hall was joined by showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips and cast members Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, and Molly Brown. The prequel's official synopsis reveals that Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness under the guidance of his father, Harry. Slater will portray Dexter's father Harry in the prequel. Other cast members include Gibson as Dexter, Brown as his sister Debra, and Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide.

Resurrection, the sequel series, will follow on from the 2021 mini-series New Blood, taking place in the present day and is set to debut in 2025. On the other hand, Original Sin, the prequel set in 1991, will trace Dexter's transition from student to avenging serial killer. Makers believe that while Resurrection will appeal to longtime fans, Original Sin aims to introduce a new generation of viewers to the series. The prequel is slated for a December release.

Resurrection is set to begin production in January. No additional information was given at the panel. Meanwhile, Dexter: Original Sin is currently in production in Miami and Los Angeles. The cast also includes James Martinez, Christina Milian, Reno Wilson, Alex Shimizu, and Patrick Dempsey. In the meantime, you can catch the original Dexter series, and its sequel New Blood on Amazon Prime Video.