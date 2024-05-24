Next Article

By Chanshimla Varah 11:40 am May 24, 202411:40 am

What's the story As many as 20 people aboard the Singapore Airlines flight that encountered severe turbulence on Tuesday are still in intensive care with spine, brain, and skull injuries, AFP reported. Flight SQ321 from London to Singapore was traveling at 37,000 feet when it abruptly plummeted due to sudden extreme turbulence before ascending several hundred feet, flight tracking data showed. A 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack during the turbulence.

Hospitalization and treatment of injured passengers

A total of 104 passengers were also reported to have been injured that day. Dr. Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, director of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok, confirmed that the hospital is treating 22 patients with spine and spinal cord issues, six with skull and brain injuries, and another 13 with bone, muscle, or soft tissue complaints. The patients ranges from two to 83 years old. The youngest patient, a two-year-old child, suffered a concussion.

65 passengers, 2 crew members remain in Bangkok for treatment

As of Thursday, 65 passengers and two crew members remained in Bangkok for medical treatment. Kittiratanapaibool added that they had "never treated people with these kinds of injuries caused by turbulence." Photos taken inside the plane after it arrived in Bangkok show the cabin in disarray, littered with food, drinks, and bags, with breathing masks dangling from the ceiling.

Singapore Airlines CEO offers support to affected passengers

In the aftermath, Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong has been personally meeting with the affected passengers, crew, and their families in Bangkok. He is addressing their concerns and offering support during this challenging time. The airline has also deployed customer care representatives to provide updates and assistance as needed. Additionally, family members and loved ones have been facilitated by the airline to travel to Bangkok.