Saudi Arabia may gain majority control of London's Heathrow Airport

By Akash Pandey 06:15 pm Dec 10, 202306:15 pm

At least one shareholder is close to selling its stake

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and investment company Ardian are eyeing majority control of London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, The Times has reported. As per the details, at least one shareholder is considering selling its interests. Recently, PIF and Ardian agreed to buy a 25% stake from Spain's Ferrovial SE for $3 billion, a deal valued at about 70% above Morgan Stanley's estimated valuation.

Remaining shareholders and potential sellers

Heathrow Airport's other shareholders include sovereign wealth funds from Qatar, China, and Singapore, who are unlikely to sell their stakes. Pension funds from Quebec (Canada), Australia, and the UK's Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) are also shareholders and may consider selling their interests.

Implications of Saudi Arabia's majority control

The implications of Saudi Arabia potentially gaining majority control of Heathrow Airport remain uncertain. With some shareholders considering selling their interests and others unlikely to sell, the outcome depends on the decisions made by these stakeholders. As the situation develops, further updates will shed light on the potential impact on Heathrow Airport and its operations.