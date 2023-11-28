World's first long-haul flight powered by recycled fuel launches today

By Sanjana Shankar

The fuel for today's flight consists mainly of used cooking oil and waste animal fat

Virgin Atlantic is gearing up for a groundbreaking flight from London to New York, powered entirely by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This first-of-its-kind long-haul flight, called Flight100, aims to demonstrate the potential of eco-friendly alternatives in aviation. The flight will feature a Virgin Boeing 787 with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines. Onboard will be Virgin Atlantic's founder Richard Branson, Virgin Atlantic's CEO Shai Weiss, and Britain's transport minister Mark Harper. No paying passengers or cargo will be part of this flight.

SAF's role in reducing aviation emissions

Airlines are turning to SAF, made from waste materials, to cut emissions by up to 70% before electric and hydrogen-powered planes become viable options. The fuel for today's flight consists mainly of used cooking oil and waste animal fat, combined with a small quantity of synthetic aromatic kerosene derived from waste corn. After the flight, the engines will be emptied of SAF and tested before resuming service with regular fuel.

SAF is currently more expensive than regular jet fuel

Currently, SAF makes up less than 0.1% of global jet fuel usage and is much pricier than traditional kerosene. European carriers like Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, and Air France aim to use 10% SAF by 2030 to reach the industry's "net zero" emissions goal by 2050. However, the steep cost and limited availability of SAF present obstacles to achieving these targets. SAF is currently three to five times more expensive than regular jet fuel.

The flight will take off at 11:30am from London

Today's flight will leave London at 11:30 GMT (5:30pm IST) and arrive in New York at 14:40 EST (1:10am IST). The aviation industry hopes this flight will highlight the need for government support in making SAF more accessible and affordable.