Nike inspires Saudi girls with 'What if You Can?' campaign

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:52 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Nike launched its first-ever campaign in Saudi Arabia, titled What if You Can?, developed by Wieden + Kennedy, earlier this year. The initiative aims to inspire and instill confidence in young girls, encouraging them to explore their potential in sports. The campaign's message is clear: every girl should have the confidence to ask herself, "What if You Can?" Recently, an X user posted a clip from the campaign on the platform, where it went viral.

Groundbreaking campaign directed by Saudi Arabia's first female filmmaker

The What if You Can? campaign is directed by Haifaa Al Mansour, Saudi Arabia's first-ever female filmmaker. The campaign video begins with a female student sitting on school steps when a football is kicked toward her. Although she chooses not to join the game, she spends the rest of her day finding inspiration in every action she takes.

Video has over 2.1M views on X (formerly Twitter)

Imaginative transitions highlight athletic potential

The campaign showcases a young girl who vividly imagines her future athletic endeavors through clever transitions and edits. Everyday school scenes transform into areas of athletic potential as library shelves morph into a climbing wall and a bench becomes a balance beam in her daydreams. This creative approach underscores the possibilities for young Saudi girls in sports, emphasizing the importance of imagination and self-belief.

Overcoming barriers to sports participation in Saudi Arabia

Despite a surge in sports participation in Saudi Arabia, many young women find sports unfamiliar and intimidating due to various barriers. These obstacles range from a lack of opportunity and support to unfamiliarity with the rules or how to get started. Nike's What if You Can? campaign aims to bridge this gap by empowering Saudi girls with the confidence to start their journey in sports.