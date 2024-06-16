In brief Simplifying... In brief Swara Bhasker has severed ties with Kangana Ranaut due to ideological differences, stating that politics reflect one's moral and ethical values.

Bhasker criticized Ranaut's past justifications for violence, including her support for Will Smith's slap at the Oscars and a tweet calling for genocide.

The feud began when Ranaut labeled Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu as "B-grade actors", prompting Bhasker to respond publicly.

Swara Bhasker discusses strained relationship with Kangana Ranaut

Swara Bhasker reveals why she cut ties with Kangana Ranaut

By Tanvi Gupta 01:55 pm Jun 16, 2024

What's the story Swara Bhasker recently spilled the tea on her former friendship with actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut during an interview with Connect Cine. The actors, who co-starred in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, have seen their friendship deteriorate due to ideological differences. During the recent interview, Bhasker didn't hold back and went on to address everything from Ranaut's recent Chandigarh slap incident to clarifying why she decided to cut ties with her.

Bhasker discussed the challenges of maintaining 'cordial relationships'

Speaking to the portal, Bhasker expressed the challenges she faces in maintaining even a cordial relationship with individuals who hold differing ideologies. "I saw a meme the other day that said that I have not lost friends over politics, I have lost friends over morals. And I like that a lot." "Because your politics reflects your morality, your principles. It shows your ethical value system. So, if I don't respect your ethical value system, then how can we stay friends?"

'She is alive': Bhasker comments on Ranaut's slap incident

Bhasker also commented on a recent slap incident involving Ranaut at Chandigarh airport. She stated that any reasonable person would agree that what happened to Ranaut was wrong. However, she highlighted, "Kangana just got slapped...but at least she is alive, and has her security around." "In this country, people have lost their lives, they've been lynched to death, shot dead in a train by a security personnel, in riots, security personnel have been recorded beating up people."

Bhasker criticized Ranaut's past justifications for violence

Bhasker further pointed out that the actor has previously used her platform to "justify violent acts." "The problem with the Kangana case is that she herself has used her platform to justify violence." "Her past tweets resurfaced, including the one for which she was banned from Twitter, where she has almost called for a genocide...Then she had also justified Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars...So now what do you say?"

Origin of the feud between Bhasker and Ranaut

The discord between Bhasker and Ranaut began when the Queen actor referred to Bhasker and actor Taapsee Pannu as "B-grade actors." In response, during a chat with The Bombay Journey, Bhasker stated, "I just felt that Kangana calling me and Taapsee B-grade actors was an invitation to talk. So, we should talk." "Also, it's a democracy and everyone has the right to speak. My only logic is, that if you are speaking, then I will also speak."