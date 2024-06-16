In brief Simplifying... In brief Aamir Khan was visibly emotional in his daughter Ira's unseen wedding video, where he and his ex-wife Reena Dutta walked her down the aisle.

The video also captured intimate moments of the family singing popular songs and applying henna.

Ira married Shikhare in a Christian-style wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after a two-year relationship that began during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Unseen video from Ira Khan's wedding

Aamir Khan gets emotional in daughter Ira's unseen wedding video

By Tanvi Gupta 01:47 pm Jun 16, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Aamir Khan, who is preparing for his next, Sitaare Zameen Par, recently shared a touching video from his daughter Ira Khan's wedding to long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The video, released on Father's Day on Sunday, features Khan welcoming guests to the sangeet ceremony and sharing a heartfelt message about his daughter. He stated that she "kind of grew quite fast, much faster than" him and acknowledged learning a lot from her over the years.

Wedding festivities

Khan family's musical tribute and 'henna' rituals

The video also featured Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad singing popular melodies like Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja, and Aa Chalke Tujhe. These performances visibly moved Ira. Additionally, the footage captured intimate moments between Khan and Ira as they applied henna on their hands. The actor expressed his joy over Ira and Shikhare finally being together, noting their warm energy and playfulness.

Wedding day

Khan's emotional walk down the aisle with his daughter

The video further revealed a poignant moment when Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta walked their daaughter Ira down the aisle on her wedding day. The sight of his daughter taking this significant step in her life brought out visible emotions in the 59-year-old actor. The footage concluded with a black-and-white frame of the father-daughter duo dancing together, captioned "Happy Father's Day."

Relationship

Here's everything about Ira-Nupur relationship

Ira and Shikhare were married in January, with their wedding including a registered marriage followed by a Christian-style white wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. In the presence of close ones, the day marked the joyous culmination of a love story that began with an engagement in September 2022. The journey of the lovebirds began in 2020 during a nationwide lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ira officially confirmed their union on social media approximately two years later.

Statement

When an emotional Khan announced his daughter's wedding

Last year, during an interview, announced Ira's wedding. When Khan was asked about his emotions about the wedding, he candidly shared, "Uss din main bahut rone waala hoon (I'm going to cry a lot that day). Discussions have already begun in the family that 'Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day).'" During the same interview, Khan shared that he's set to star in his upcoming production venture, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is slated for Christmas release.