In short Simplifying... In short Actor Vikrant Massey believes that today's "borderline woke" generation would reject Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song due to its portrayal of toxic love.

He also expressed concern about moral policing affecting creative arts, a trend he's noticed over the past 7-9 years.

Despite a busy schedule with upcoming films like Yaar Jigri and Sector 36, Massey continues to reflect on the changing dynamics of Hindi cinema. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vikrant Massey on moral policing in cinema

'Borderline woke' generation would 'denounce' SRK's song today: Vikrant Massey

By Tanvi Gupta 09:57 am Jul 30, 202409:57 am

What's the story Following the resounding success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is set to return with the eagerly-anticipated Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. On a promotion spree, Massey shared his views on the moral policing prevalent in Hindi cinema during a recent interview with Times Now. He suggested that the iconic song Tu Hai Meri Kiran from Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 film Darr would face criticism from today's "borderline woke" generation if it were released now.

Movie musings

Massey reflected on portrayal of love in the upcoming film

During the interview, he elaborated on why the iconic song featuring SRK would have been "denounced." "Today's generation, which is borderline woke, would've denounced it. Where do you draw the line?" he said. Further, he reflected on the portrayal of toxic love and infatuation in his forthcoming movie, directed by Jayprad Desai. The actor stated that audiences are "delusional" to believe that such love exists in reality.

Artistic autonomy

Massey expressed concern over moral policing in creative arts

Massey also voiced his concern about moral policing infiltrating the creative arts space. He observed that this trend has been evident "over the past 7-9 years" and emphasized that it "shouldn't be a thing." The actor lamented, "Unfortunately, our politics or our moral standing has started seeping into creative arts and films, which is unfortunate." His comments underscore a growing tension between societal norms and artistic freedom.

Future films

Massey's upcoming projects and reflections on Hindi cinema

Massey, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Lootera, has several releases lined up, including Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, The Sabarmati Report, and TME. His most recent appearance was in JioCinema's thriller film, Blackout. Despite a busy schedule, Massey continues to reflect on the changing dynamics of Hindi cinema and the impact of moral policing on creative arts.