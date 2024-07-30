In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming series 'Vought Rising' delves into the twisted origins of 'The Boys' universe, focusing on the transformation of Soldier Boy and Stormfront from heroes to villains.

Soldier Boy, America's golden boy turned radioactive menace, and Stormfront, a seemingly progressive superhero with a dark Nazi past, were both creations of Vought's secret Compound V.

Their complex histories, filled with manipulation, violence, and deceit, promise a grisly saga of power and corruption. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Boys' prequel 'Vought Rising' announced at Comic-Con

Meet 'The Boys' prequel 'Vought Rising's hero-turned-villains: Stormfront, Soldier Boy

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Jul 30, 202404:10 am

What's the story In a thrilling revelation at the Comic-Con panel, fans of The Boys were informed about an upcoming prequel series named Vought Rising. The new series will feature Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash reprising their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively. This announcement comes as the original series is set to wrap up with its fifth season. The project is spearheaded by Eric Kripke, the original series' developer, executive producer, and showrunner. Here's what we know about this prequel series.

Series premise

'Vought Rising' to unravel twisted murder mystery

Kripke expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming series, stating they are thrilled to present the next "deranged" series from The Boys universe. The prequel will be a "twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s," revolving around "Soldier Boy and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known as Stormfront," previously known as Clara Vought. Kripke promised fans a "salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V."

Character origins

'Vought Rising' to explore the origins of Soldier Boy, Stormfront

In the comics, Soldier Boy and Stormfront share identical origin stories. Soldier Boy was created by Frederick Vought during World War II as the first American non-aging Supe. Stormfront was the first successful test subject for Compound V, a secret substance that gives people superhuman abilities after turning them into Supes. The two characters got married before coming to the United States.

Individual journey

Understanding Stormfront's role, history

Stormfront—a cunning and dangerous addition to The Seven in The Boys S02—was a former Nazi who used her charm and social media savvy to cultivate a public image as a progressive superhero. In reality, she was a ruthless supremacist and a key player in Vought's dark history. Her relationship with Homelander—born from mutual ambition and twisted ideologies—ultimately led to her downfall. Exposed as a Nazi and severely injured by Ryan Butcher, Stormfront's reign of terror ended in isolation and suicide.

Radioactive villain

Soldier Boy: Complex legacy of Vought's original superhero

Meanwhile, Soldier Boy—a Vought-manufactured superhero—was once hailed as America's golden boy. A product of Compound V and extensive propaganda, he became a symbol of national pride. However, his image belied a violent and unstable personality. After years of manipulation and experimentation, including a stint as a Soviet prisoner, Soldier Boy returned as a vengeful, irradiated force of destruction. While initially seen as a potential weapon against Homelander, his uncontrollable power and thirst for violence ultimately made him a liability.