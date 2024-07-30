In short Simplifying... In short Netflix's series 'The Decameron' humorously reinterprets Boccaccio's original work, weaving themes like love, betrayal, and religious corruption into a modern narrative.

The show diverges from the book's structure and character portrayals, but pays homage through a storytelling scene reminiscent of the original.

Netflix's adaptation of The Decameron' was released on July 25

Netflix's black-comedy 'The Decameron': How it diverges from source material

By Isha Sharma 02:10 am Jul 30, 2024

What's the story Netflix recently unveiled its adaptation of Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th-century masterpiece, The Decameron. The show, which has the same name as the original book, offers a fresh perspective on the historical work. Written during the Black Plague in Italy, The Decameron is revered as one of the most accurate historical records of life during that period. It features 100 short stories that challenge oppressive societal norms. Let's look at how different the book is from the show.

Adaptation approach

Netflix's 'The Decameron': A departure from the original

Netflix's The Decameron is only loosely based on Boccaccio's original work. While the book primarily consists of short stories, the series deviates from this structure. Both versions share a common frame story involving nobles seeking refuge from the Black Plague in a villa outside Florence. However, Netflix introduces this premise with a more humorous and offbeat tone, marking a distinct departure from Boccaccio's narrative.

Modern interpretation

A unique storyline for modern times

The Netflix series integrates themes from Boccaccio's short stories into character arcs and the overall plot. Themes such as love, sex, lies, betrayal, female pleasure, same-sex love, religious corruption, tragedy, and cynicism are woven into the narrative. This approach allows the show to create a unique storyline that resonates with the fears and neuroticism experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some scenes also highlight women's position in the 14th century and how things are tragically still similar.

Character changes

Character alterations in the show

The main characters in Netflix's The Decameron have been significantly altered from their counterparts in Boccaccio's book. Only a few share names with book characters, and among these, only Dioneo, who is a doctor, has a personality similar to his counterpart. The events of the Netflix story also differ from those in the book, notably skipping the main event of telling stories to one another every day for 14 days.

Homage

How the show pays tribute to Boccaccio's work

Despite the differences, the last five minutes of Netflix's The Decameron align closely with Boccaccio's work. In this segment, surviving characters sit in a circle and take turns telling stories while wearing a mourner's wreath. This scene mirrors the flower crown worn in Boccaccio's book. The stories told celebrate life and carry themes of sexual liberation, much like those in the original material.

Visual splendor

The show's cast and episode guide

The Decameron features a diverse ensemble of characters, each grappling with their own predicaments. The series excels in its visual presentation, boasting elaborate costumes and detailed set designs that transport viewers to medieval Italy. It stars Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Tony Hale, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Karan Gill, among others. It has eight episodes, each about 45-50 minutes long. However, it is yet to be renewed for a second season.