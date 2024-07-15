'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' arrives on Netflix in August
The eagerly awaited sequel to Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 9. Directed by Jayprad Desai and penned by Kanika Dhillon, the film resumes the thrilling narrative of love, deceit, and crime featuring characters Rani and Rishu. The story picks up from where its predecessor left off, promising audiences a deeper dive into the tumultuous journey of these star-crossed lovers.
Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey return in sequel
Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are set to reprise their roles as Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The sequel finds them seeking a fresh start in the bustling city of Agra, but their journey is filled with obstacles as they remain under pursuit by authorities. Adding intrigue to the plot is a new character, Abhimanyu, played by Sunny Kaushal.
Jimmy Sheirgill adds new layer to 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'
Jimmy Sheirgill's character introduces another layer of intrigue to the narrative of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. His role presents an additional challenge for Rani and Rishu, forcing them to navigate through a web of deceit and danger in their quest for happiness. The film promises a whirlwind of romance, suspense, and unexpected twists, just like the first part that created a sensation when it was released in 2021.