By Isha Sharma 02:27 pm Jun 20, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Sumona Chakravarti, a former member of Kapil Sharma's comedy team for nearly a decade, is reportedly disappointed over not being included in Sharma's new Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The transition of the show to Netflix in March saw Chakravarti excluded from the final cast. Sharma's other associates, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover, however, returned.

Chakravarti was 'very angry initially'

An insider told HT, "She had expected that the entire cast would be retained for the digital version of the show, but she did not get any call from Kapil. Also, With Sunil (Grover) joining the show back, Kapil only took Krushna (Abhishek) and Kiku (Sharda) with him." "She was very angry initially, and is still quite upset with what happened, however she chose to deal with it by maintaining silence and not talking about it."

Media interactions exacerbate Chakravarti's situation

The situation has been worsened by media interactions where Chakravarti is frequently questioned about her absence from Sharma's show. The insider stated, "She is always asked about her absence from Kapil's show, and the fact that she didn't exit by choice, it triggers her even more and acts as rubbing salt in the wound." "Though she is not keeping any grudge with Kapil, they haven't spoken ever since."

On the record, however, Chakravarti has maintained professionalism

In a separate interview, earlier, the actor had said, "Those were great 10 years of my life. One project finished, so he (Kapil) went ahead and started another project and I am doing another project. That's all there is." "As far as missing is concerned, they are my colleagues. I have drawn a line between my personal and professional life. I don't take my work home and I don't bring my personal life to work."