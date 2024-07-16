In short Simplifying... In short "Lovely Runner," a time-slip romance drama penned by Lee Si-eun, has set its Netflix premiere date.

The globally successful K-drama, starring Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok, revolves around a fan who time-travels to save her favorite star.

The series concluded on May 28 with a record viewership rating of 5.8%, making it one of the most-watched K-dramas of the year.

'Lovely Runner' to premiere on Netflix in August

'K-drama of the year' 'Lovely Runner' sets Netflix premiere date!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:08 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Fans of the hit K-drama Lovely Runner rejoice! After dominating ratings during its original run on tvN from April 8 to May 28, the series is finally landing on Netflix on August 1. Based on the web novel Tomorrow's Best, Lovely Runner will now be available to a wider audience through the streaming giant. While viewers in South Korea could previously catch it on TVING, audiences in other regions enjoyed it on platforms like U-Next, Viki, and Viu.

Show synopsis

'Lovely Runner' cast and plot details: A look

Lovely Runner—penned by True Beauty writer Lee Si-eun—is a time-slip romance drama. The show explores the intriguing question: "What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?" It stars Kim Hye-yoon as Im Sol, a fan devastated by her favorite star Ryu Sun-jae's (Byeon Woo-seok) death, who travels back in time to save him. Other cast members include Song Geon-hee as Kim Tae-sung and Lee Seung-hyub as Baek In-hyuk.

Series impact

'Lovely Runner' achieved global success and high ratings

Lovely Runner took the world by storm with its captivating plot and phenomenal acting. The show wrapped up its run on May 28, securing an impressive record viewership rating of 5.8% according to Nielsen Korea. Lead actors Byeon and Kim have skyrocketed to global fame thanks to the drama's success, with many praising Lovely Runner as the best K-drama of the year.

