'Stranger Things 5' is halfway through production, with a behind-the-scenes video hinting at a reunion of main characters and new mysteries.

The absence of Jim Hopper (David Harbour) in the teasers has sparked speculation due to his MCU filming schedule.

Cast members, including Millie Bobby Brown and new addition Linda Hamilton, have shared their excitement and admiration for the upcoming season.

Behind-the-scenes look at 'Stranger Things 5' dropped!

'Stranger Things 5': Who's in, who's out, and what's next

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Jul 17, 2024

What's the story Netflix released behind-the-scenes footage from the fifth and final season of its hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things on Monday. The video reveals three new actors joining the cast: Nell Fisher from Evil Dead Rise, Alex Breaux of Waco: The Aftermath, and newcomer Jake Connelly. Filmed largely on Atlanta-based soundstages, the footage indicates a reunion of key characters separated in S04. Here's what is in store.

Production update

Update: Season 5 is 'midway through production'

Caleb McLaughlin, who portrays Lucas in ST revealed that the production of the final season is approximately halfway complete. The behind-the-scenes video features a scene with core characters Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gates Matarazzo), Lucas (McLaughlin), and Will (Noah Schnapp) gathered around a radio. Later, they are joined by Joyce (Winona Ryder), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Steve (Joe Keery) around an overhead projector.

Plot teasers

Nostalgic reunion and new mysteries will unfold!

The video teases a reunion of the main characters, indicating a resolution to their separation in Season 4. Dustin is seen wearing a Hellfire Club T-shirt, hinting at his tribute to the club's late leader, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who sacrificed his life in the fourth installment. The footage also offers glimpses of what appears to be the Upside Down and mysterious red tendrils being prepared by crew members.

Speculation

Will we see Jim Hopper in Season 5?

Police Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) has been a constant presence in ST. However, his absence in teasers for S05 has sparked speculation. Harbour's filming schedule for the MCU's Thunderbolts movie likely explains this. While this may be the reason for his lack of presence in teasers, fans hope the show avoids isolating Hopper again, especially after the Joyce-Hopper reunion in S04. They'd love to see them tackle the Hawkins threats together with the rest of the crew.

Cast insights

'Stranger Things' Season 5: Cast reflections and expectations

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, reflected on her journey with the show, stating, "So I started when I was 10. I'm now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird." Jamie Campbell Bower, portraying villain Vecna, commented that "Season 4 was big" but "Season 5 definitely feels bigger." Linda Hamilton, a new addition to the cast, expressed her admiration for the show saying, "I love this show so much—I really am a fan."

