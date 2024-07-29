In short Simplifying... In short Mona Singh, the star of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana and Aryan, who were fans of her show.

Shah Rukh Khan's children were fans of Jassi!

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:03 pm Jul 29, 202406:03 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, were fans of the popular soap opera Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. This information was disclosed by none other than JJKN lead actor Mona Singh during a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel. Singh recounted her first interaction with the Khan family, which occurred 20 years ago on the set of the iconic show.

Memorable encounter

Singh recalled first meeting with Khan's family

Singh vividly remembers the day she first met the Khan family on the set of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She described a scene where, amidst a hurried shoot to capture the sunset, Khan arrived with his children. "Suddenly, Shah Rukh Khan sir walked in with his kids, Suhana and Aryan. He was holding them both in his arms," Singh said during her interview.

Show adoration

'He told me, both of his kids are my fans'

During the encounter, Khan revealed to Singh that his children were fans of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. "He told me that both of his kids are my fans, and I froze. He was just so honest and gracious, and he even told me that both Suhana and Aryan eat food while listening to the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin title track," Singh shared in her interview.

Reunion

Singh reunited with Khan siblings at film premiere recently

Singh had the opportunity to meet Suhana and Aryan again at the premiere of Suhana's debut film, The Archies. She described them as "beautiful kids with individual personalities," finding them both "sweet" and "talented." Expressing her affection for the Khan siblings, Singh said she was delighted to see them after so many years.