Female actors speak out against paparazzi tactics

After Janhvi, Mona Singh-Neha Sharma express discomfort over paparazzi tactics

By Isha Sharma 12:34 pm Jun 06, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Neha Sharma recently criticized the intrusive tactics of the paparazzi, particularly their use of inappropriate camera angles while photographing celebrities. In an interview with India Today, she expressed her discomfort with the constant attention from photographers. "There are days when you don't want to get seen and so you take a break. These are things you have to do to stay relevant. Dikhna zaroori hai aaj ke time pe (It's important to be seen in today's time)."

Intrusion

'Sometimes things go out of line'

She added, "As for the angles, it does get distasteful. As a woman, you also lose your freedom to dress the way you want to. When you are in the public eye, you do have to be careful as sometimes things go out of line." To note, Sharma is often papped in her gym wear, leading to coarse comments on social media. On the work front, the actor is currently promoting her web series, Illegal Season 3.

Photographer's plight

Sharma also highlighted paparazzi's livelihood struggles

In addition to her concerns, Sharma also shed light on the struggles of photographers. "There's another side when you talk to them (the camerapersons). Their livelihood depends on this as they are paid for doing it." "They also have a hard time standing in the sun the whole day waiting for one photo. There are always two ways to look at things. So, when you introspect, you realize you are also supporting a family, and that's really beautiful."

Mona Singh's comments

Mona Singh also had similar complaints

3 Idiots actor Mona Singh also recently spoke up about how the line of decency is often crossed by the photographers. She told News18, "I think every woman actor should stand up and raise their voice against it. It's really not cool what they do. It's almost like they wait for some faux pas to happen." "They keep focusing on women's bodies inappropriately. Will they do this to a man by zooming into their crotch when they're walking?"

Janhvi Kapoor's complaint

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor started conversation on the matter

Janhvi Kapoor, who is among the most-papped celebrties in contemporary times, also shared her experience with the mania that paparazzi has become. She told The Lallantop, "It's great that they listened to me when I requested them wto stop coming to my gym. They lovingly accepted and stopped coming." "I don't want people to see me every day in my tight gym clothes. And when such photos came out, people said I was deliberately presenting myself in tight clothes."