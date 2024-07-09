In brief Simplifying... In brief Pakistani actor Nasir has accused Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan of copying his character from the drama Parwaaz in the 2006 film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' (KANK).

Pakistani actor accuses Shah Rukh Khan of plagiarizing his role

By Tanvi Gupta 10:29 am Jul 09, 202410:29 am

What's the story Pakistani actor Tauqeer Nasir has publicly accused Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan of "copying" his role. In a candid interview on the Pakistani YouTube channel Zabardast With Wasi Shah, Nasir claimed that Khan's character in the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK) was a direct replica of his own portrayal in the drama Parwaaz. He stated that even specific physical traits, such as a limp, were also replicated.

Accusations

'Karan Johar should've given credits...'

During the chat, Nasir said, "Ek film Shah Rukh ne meri ki hai. Parwaaz drame ka poora character usne as it is kiya hai. I appreciate lekin usko credit dena chahiye tha. Karan Johar ko dena chahiye tha (He has borrowed my character from Parwaaz as it is. He should have given credit to me. Even Karan Johar didn't acknowledge it)." Nasir also claimed that KANK was based on Parwaaz—which is itself based on a book by Mustansar Hussain Tarar.

Similarities

Nasir elaborated on similarities between his role and SRK's

Further detailing the similarities between his character in Parwaaz and Khan's portrayal of Dev Saran in KANK, he pointed out, "Wohi right leg, same limp [hai] (It's the same right leg, same limp)," implying that even the injured leg of Khan's character was copied from his role. In the movie, Khan plays Dev, a soccer player who suffers an accident and walks with an injured leg throughout the movie.

Character profile

A look at Khan's role in 'KANK'

For those unaware, the 2006 romantic drama delves into themes of marriage infidelity as Dev, married to Rhea Saran (played by Preity Zinta), falls in love with Maya Talwar (played by Rani Mukerji), who, in turn, is married to Rishi Talwar (played by Abhishek Bachchan). The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Kirron Kher in crucial roles. Made under the Dharma Productions banner, it was helmed by Johar. You can revisit the film on Netflix.