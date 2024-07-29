In short Simplifying... In short Kareena Kapoor Khan, following her mother Babita's footsteps, practices Christianity and incorporates hymns into her children's routine, as revealed by her ex-nanny, D'Silva.

Insights into Kareena Kapoor's parenting style

How Kareena Kapoor's 'Christian' traditions shape Taimur-Jeh's routine, reveals ex-nanny

By Tanvi Gupta 05:56 pm Jul 29, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Lalita D'Silva, the former nanny of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan, recently shared insights into Kapoor Khan's parenting style and spiritual beliefs. In an interview with the YouTube channel Hindi Rush, D'Silva described Kapoor Khan as a loving and disciplined mother. "Kareena is very loving toward her kids," said D'Silva, attributing this to the disciplined upbringing by Kapoor Khan's mother Babita.

Spiritual influence

'I used to play hymns for Taimur and Jeh...'

In the interview, D'Silva also revealed that Kapoor Khan, like her mother Babita, follows Christianity. "Kareena Kapoor follows Christianity as her mother does. She used to tell me if you like to play hymns, play hymns for my kids (Taimur and Jeh). I used to play hymns." "Kareena also used to ask me to play the Punjabi hymn, Ek Onkar. She also knows that it is important to keep our kids surrounded with positive vibes."

Diverse exposure

'I don't understand why people target celebrities'

D'Silva, who is currently caring for Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kara, also addressed the issue of online trolls. She remarked, "I don't understand why people target celebrities with such negativity. These individuals are more than capable of handling their own children. They are highly attentive to every detail, including how they hold their kids." "Unfortunately, the public seems to seek any opportunity to create controversies and criticize celebrities, often for their own gain."

Interview bits

Meanwhile, D'Silva also responded to making ₹2.5 lakh monthly

In the same interview, she also addressed the rumor about her supposedly earning a monthly salary of ₹2.5 lakh. D'Silva laughed off the speculation saying, "₹2.5 lakh? I wish...These are all rumors." She further shared her experience working for the Khan family, stating, "They are such simple people." "The morning routine is such that the staff, and Kareena and Saif, we all eat the same food. There's no such thing that there will be separate food for the staff."