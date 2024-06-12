Next Article

Creators will receive data on how their thumbnails performed to strategize accordingly

YouTube to allow creators to test multiple video thumbnails

By Mudit Dube 10:02 am Jun 12, 202410:02 am

What's the story YouTube has announced a new feature that will allow content creators to test and compare multiple video thumbnails. The tool, named "Thumbnail Test & Compare," was first introduced in June last year but was initially only accessible to a select group of creators. Now, it will be available to all eligible creators in the coming weeks, according to the company's blog post.

Feature details

How the new feature works

The Thumbnail Test & Compare feature allows creators to test up to three thumbnails for a video. YouTube will display these chosen thumbnails evenly among the video's viewers and then select a winning thumbnail based on watch time share. Creators will receive data on how their thumbnails performed, with final results available within a few days or up to two weeks.

Insights

Impact of thumbnail testing on YouTube

Despite being available to only a limited number of creators, thumbnail testing has already made a significant impact on the platform. For instance, MrBeast, who manages YouTube's most-subscribed channel, reported an increase in watch time when he tested thumbnails featuring a closed mouth. Currently, most of his channel's thumbnails still depict him with a closed mouth, indicating the effectiveness of this testing feature.

Additional features

Other updates from YouTube

In addition to the thumbnail testing feature, YouTube has also introduced other updates. Last month, the platform began testing an AI-powered feature that allows users to skip to the most interesting part of a video. This feature is now officially available on Android for YouTube Premium subscribers. The company is also experimenting with QR codes for creators and the ability to mention a channel in comments using the "@" symbol.